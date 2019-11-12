State Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, will serve another year representing the 40th Legislative District.
The Anacortes City Council will have two new members: Christine Cleland-McGrath, Position 2; Jeremy Carter, Position 3.
And Bonnie Bowers, former Anacortes police chief, will join the Anacortes Port Commission.
A little more than 35% of voters countywide turned in ballots in the Nov. 5 general election, according to the Skagit County Elections Department. Results will be certified Nov. 26.
Lovelett, a former City Council member who was appointed to the state Senate in February after Kevin Ranker resigned, defeated Republican Daniel Miller in all three counties in the 40th District and will serve the year remaining in the term. In Skagit, Lovelett received 58.06% of the vote to Miller’s 41.94%; in San Juan, 76.96% to Miller’s 23.04%; and in Whatcom, 75.79% to Miller’s 24%.
Districtwide, Lovelett received 31,793 votes, according to updated results posted Friday. Miller received 13,060. It was Miller’s ninth unsuccessful attempt at elective office since 1994. The day before the election, the Republican said he would take a break from seeking office.
In Anacortes City Council Ward 1, Ryan Walters won a fourth term, defeating local chef John Schryvers 1,235 votes to 308. In Ward 2, Cleland-McGrath, a real estate broker and planning commissioner, defeated tech company CFO Dom Tor Fleming 937 votes to 765. She will succeed Brad Adams, who chose not to seek reelection.
In Ward 3, National Guard Staff Sgt. Jeremy Carter will succeed Eric Johnson, who chose not to seek reelection. Carter received 1,437 votes to 249 for college volleyball coach James Finley, who withdrew his candidacy after ballots were printed.
Carolyn Moulton, who was appointed to the council’s at-large Position 6 after Lovelett went to the state Senate, was elected to the position. She received 4,001 votes to Dakota Creek welder John Espinosa’s 794.
Unopposed candidates can look forward to new terms come January: Joe Verdoes, reelected to Anacortes Port Commission Position 3; Bowers, who will succeed John Pope, who chose not to seek reelection to Port Commission Position 4; and Fidalgo Park and Recreation District commissioners Jeremy McNett, David Way and Kenneth Hansen.
Also unopposed in their bids for reelection: Lynne Lang, Hospital District 2 Commission Position 4; Chip Bogosian, Hospital District 2 Position 5; Cheryll Dennis, Fire District 11 Commission Position 1 (Mount Erie); Thomas Murphy, Fire District 17 Commission Position 1 (Guemes Island); Lyle Mooney, Cemetery District 2 Position 2 (Anacortes); and Andy Leech, Cemetery District 3 Position 2 (Guemes Island).
What’s next
During the campaign, the candidates shared their priorities for their terms.
• State Sen. Lovelett: Preserve open spaces, beaches and wildlife; invest in clean energy; plan for the transportation needs of neighborhoods and industries; create a path to affordable housing for all ages and incomes through regional collaboration and strategic land use, zoning and financial modeling; and work on “the levy situation for the school districts that were left out of the 2019 (McCleary Decision) fix.”
• Councilwoman Moulton: Increase housing options for local families; continue to develop and extend the city’s non-motorized trail network; strengthen the downtown core with more events, like the annual Open Streets Event, which provide “opportunities for locals and visitors to get better acquainted with each other in a safe and welcoming environment. When we spend our dollars locally, they re-circulate in our economy multiple times and benefit us all.”
• Councilman Walters: Establish a “solid and lasting culture of planning” for long-term capital expenses like buildings, infrastructure and transportation; find “a permanent solution to (the city’s) antiquated and seismically vulnerable city hall building”; and extend the city’s trails network.
• Councilman-elect Carter: Help solve homelessness in the city, create jobs and attract new residents who can bridge the gap between the older and younger generations that live here.
• Councilwoman-elect Cleland-McGrath: Responsible management of the city’s growth through public involvement; infrastructure improvements to support the “changing climate and increased demand of services”; implementation of the South Commercial Corridor Plan; completion of the Guemes Island Trail.
• Port Commissioner-elect Bowers: “The port has the unique, almost radical, opportunity to diversify our economy, to provide assistance that small businesses need, to stabilize our economy to the extent that we don’t have dramatic swings. I think that’s very cool.”
