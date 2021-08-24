The funding for the Guemes Island ferry is back in question after a bill proposed by U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, moved out of the U.S. Senate without its earlier funding earmarks.
When Larsen proposed HR 3684, also known as the INVEST in America ACT, and it passed the U.S. House, it had more than 1,400 funding earmarks requested by representatives nationwide, including funding for the all-electric ferry here in Skagit County.
The U.S. Senate debated the bill for several days and when it finally passed it, it no longer had any funding earmarks.
When it first passed the House, Skagit County staff said the funding would mean the Guemes Island ferry would be fully funded.
Now, the bill moves back to the House to consider again.
Laura Han, Skagit County spokesperson, said that it’s definitely disappointing the project isn’t funded in the transportation package.
“We really appreciated Rep. Larsen’s work getting the Guemes Ferry into the INVEST act, and we are thankful for his office and the other delegation offices’ work continuing to advocate for this important project,” she wrote in an email.
Skagit County staff and commissioners are still looking for funding sources for the project, she said. Staff applied for a RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) federal grant, which included support from Larsen and U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.
“This is expected to remain a priority for the commissioners until it’s funded,” Han said in her email.
Completion of the ferry replacement project, estimated to cost about $19.5 million, is now scheduled for 2024 if funding goals are met.
While the county has secured about $11 million in grant funding, about $8.5 million was still needed as of March.
The funding includes $13 million for the vessel, $4 million for shoreside electrical equipment and $2 million for terminal upgrades.
The vessel will be a plug-in hybrid, with electric batteries supplying power to the propulsion system and a back-up diesel generator onboard if needed.
The vessel will require charging and battery infrastructure on the shore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.