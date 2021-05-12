A split-lunch schedule and spaced-out desks are in place at Anacortes schools and young students are back to school almost full time.
Elementary students in Anacortes started back at school in a full-day format Thursday, May 6. It’s the first time the young students have been in-person for school for more than a few hours at a time since early 2020.
Students at the three elementary schools are now on a full-day, four-day-a-week format. Wednesday is still a remote day.
“I’m really impressed with everybody,” Superintendent Justin Irish said. “The students, the families, the staff, everyone has been working really hard to make this work.”
He said he saw a lot of happy kids when he visited schools, with classrooms more full than they have been.
“You can feel that energy,” he said. “It could not have been a better day.”
Right now, secondary education is still on a two-day-a-week schedule. The district isn’t sure what the fall will look like, but is planning on all students being back at school all day, five days a week, Irish said.
Fidalgo Elementary School Principal Tara Dowd said she could definitely see a difference at the elementary level. Students are excited to be back in school and to be talking to friends they haven’t seen in person all year.
“It is very nice to see all my friends,” Jacek Pigeon, a third grader in Megan Anderson’s class said.
Sophie Hattie, also a third-grader in Anderson’s class, said she likes being back in school for a full day, because longer is dedicated to each subject.
“I don’t really understand math, so it’s nice to have longer math time,” she said.
Until now, students only attended school for half-days and only half the students in each classroom were on campus at once. New state regulations mean that students only need to sit 3 feet apart when they have masks on. That means all the students can fit in the classroom at once, Dowd said.
During lunch, though, they need to maintain a 6-foot distance. So each day, half of the students go outside to play during the first half of lunch while their classmates eat. Then, they switch.
Each group of students has a set place on the playground to play, with the groups changing spots each day so everyone gets a turn on each part of the playground. That’s particularly important on popular areas of the playground, such as the swings, Dowd said. Recess is outside rain or shine, because there just isn’t anywhere to keep kids while others are eating, she said.
Keeping students apart on the playground is part of the school’s effort to keep kids in small groups, Dowd said. Students can be back on school property, but only if their interaction is limited to only the students in their respective classrooms.
