Emerson the elephant seal pup is almost done molting and continues to play in the edge of the water as he gets ready to head out into the world.
Emerson, named by the group of volunteers that watch him, is the first pup from Elsie Mae, an elephant seal known to frequent the beaches around Fidalgo Island.
All of the offspring of Ellie, Emerson’s grandmother, have names that start with “El,” said Garry Heinrich, the stranding coordinator for the Central Puget Sound Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Any offspring from Elsie Mae will have names that start with “Em.”
The volunteers created a pool of names and voted on Emerson, Heinrich said.
“All the babysitters picked this one,” he said.
Usually a group of one to four people is out each weekday to watch over Emerson and help keep people away from him and to educate the public on why they shouldn’t get too close, Heinrich said. On the weekends, state park staff help with that.
“The best thing to do is just stay away from him,” he said. “The last thing we want is another Elsie Mae.”
Elsie Mae was introduced to humans at a young age and, as a result, often comes near humans. Adult elephant seals measure about 10 feet long and can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.
In the past few years, she has visited parking lots, tried to get onto RVs and climbed onto the decks of homes.
Elsie Mae gave birth to Emerson on Jan. 31 at the state park at Bowman Bay. Areas of the beach have been closed since, both to give safe space to the new pup and to keep the public safe.
Elsie Mae stayed with Emerson for about a month and then headed back out into the water Feb. 26. Since then, Emerson has continued to explore the beach, started getting into the water and molted off his first layer of skin, Heinrich said.
He hasn’t eaten since Elsie Mae left, which is typical but means he must be getting hungry, though he “still looks fat and happy,” Heinrich said.
He hasn’t yet shown great motivation to go out into the water during the day when volunteers are there watching him, but they don’t know if he’s venturing out at night, Heinrich said. Volunteers may put in a game camera to see what he’s doing after dark, he said.
Any time soon, Emerson should be heading into the water and will likely not return for some time.
Elephant seals spend most of their lives in the water, Heinrich said. They come back to shore only to breed, give birth and molt.
