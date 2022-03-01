The elephant seal pup living on the beach at Deception Pass State Park is starting to swim and explore the shoreline.
Typically, pups leave the beach about six weeks after being born, but state park Manager Jason Armstrong said based on the pup’s current activity level it will likely leave sooner than that.
The male pup is learning to swim and typically staying within five or six feet of the shoreline, Armstrong said. The pup was born Jan. 31.
Elsie Mae, the pup’s mother, left the beach Feb. 26 and is gone for the season.
While the pup is still on the beach, areas of the Bowman Bay area are closed to the public.
The Bowman Bay boat launch is closed, the Bowman Bay day use area is off limits to visitors with pets, and detours are in place on the Rosario Head/Lighthouse trail.
A State Parks memo from February states that the restricted access is necessary to limit the chances a pet may harm or kill the seal pup, that the mother seal could harm or kill a person or pet in an effort to protect the pup, and because elephant seals are protected under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act.
Anyone who disturbs animals protected under the act can face up to $11,000 in fines and one year in prison.
Volunteers are keeping an eye on the pup from a distance.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) placed a scientific tag on the pup Sunday.
Another reason for parts of the park being closed is so the pup doesn’t get too used to people, which can be dangerous, according to state parks.
Elsie Mae was born on a local beach in 2018 and has in the years since become known to locals for interacting with people, pets and property.
In the past few years, Elsie Mae has visited parking lots, tried to get onto RVs and climbed onto the decks of area homes. Adult elephant seals measure about 10 feet long and can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.
