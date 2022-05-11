Emerson, the elephant seal pup born at Bowman Bay at the end of January, has moved to a new location, with a little help.
Elsie Mae, a well-known seal to the Anacortes community, gave birth to the baby boy Jan. 31. She left Feb. 26, leaving the pup to learn to swim and get ready to be on his own.
That’s normal for elephant seals, volunteers said. Her pup, named Emerson, was recently moved to a new location — farther from people — as a way to keep him safe before he heads into the water.
Elsie Mae was introduced to humans at a young age and, as a result, often comes nearer to people than she should. Adult elephant seals measure about 10 feet long and can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.
Volunteers worked to keep Emerson away from people — for his sake and theirs. Since his birth, about 25 volunteers spent 1,567 hours looking after him and keeping people away as he started his life.
A portion of the park had been closed since the end of January. As Emerson became more mobile and started moving around the park, the space blocked to people became smaller.
As the summer months neared and the park got busier, it became impossible to keep spaces closed, park Manager Jason Armstrong said.
He reached out to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. On April 30, a group of volunteers joined a professional team to load Emerson onto a boat and took him to an undisclosed and more private location.
“The goal was to remove the elephant seal from a heavily used area to reduce the risk of encounters with people,” NOAA Public Affairs Officer Michael Milstein said in an email. “That can pose risk to people and can lead to the animal losing its ability to survive as well in the wild.”
A marine veterinarian helped make sure Emerson was healthy before he was relocated.
“We are not highlighting the new location where the animal was moved because we do not want to attract people trying to see the animal,” Milstein said in the email. “Suffice it to say that the move appeared to be successful, and the animal appeared to take to the new location.”
Helpful volunteers
Volunteers were essential in keeping humans away from the young elephant seal while he was at Bowman Bay, especially as between 200 and 400 people visited the parks on sunny days, said Phil Sorensen. He helped log volunteer hours and helps with the West Coast Marine Stranding Network, which tracks and assists marine animals throughout the region.
“Every single one of these volunteers went above and beyond what was asked of them,” he said. “They gave freely of their time, educated themselves … and helped with protecting these amazing gifts from Mother Nature.”
Meanwhile, Elsie Mae did a great job as a first-time mom.
“She took care of him, just like an elephant seal should,” Sorensen said.
Volunteer Trevor Derie described Emerson as “a mini-Elsie.”
At first, volunteers just kept people away from the beach while Elsie Mae was there with her pup. But it got tougher as Emerson became more mobile.
“He would move around the grounds, the beach, the picnic tables,” Derie said. He even visited the campground.
As Emerson traveled, it wasn’t clear if he was eating or still fasting, as young pups do, Derie said. He would often be wet first thing in the morning, which made volunteers think he had been out swimming, he said.
Each morning, the volunteers’ first task was finding where Emerson had gone, said Dianne Norton, who often took the morning shift with her husband Randy.
The park is large, so it could be hard to track down the seal pup, Norton said. Occasionally, they couldn’t locate the pup and would send out a message to other volunteers. Within minutes, more people would come to help comb the park.
Once the seal was found, the volunteers set up boundaries and signs around him to keep people away. They also talked to people about elephant seals, met with groups of kids on trips and photography students taking pictures at a distance.
Volunteers weren’t supposed to get attached to the young seal, but it’s hard not to, Norton said. She described Emerson as inquisitive and “very smart.”
“He’s a real character, with lots of personality,” she said. “Engaging when he wasn’t supposed to be.”
Being at the park during the last several months was a peaceful and meaningful experience, Norton said. She and Randy saw a gray whale come near the beach, plus plenty of other wildlife, in addition to Emerson and Elsie Mae.
Safer returns
Armstrong said Emerson’s new home is “better suited for him. That doesn’t mean he won’t come back.”
Many elephant seals return to the same areas each year to molt, the only time of year they are out of the water (unless having a baby), Derie said. Elsie Mae comes back to the Anacortes each year. Her mom, Ellie, visits an area near the south part of Whidbey Island, and her brother, Ellison, also travels back to that area.
It’s likely Emerson could end up back around here someday, Derie said.
Emerson is tagged.
“We encourage anyone who sees a tagged elephant seal from a distance to take photos (from a safe distance) and pass those on to the (West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network),” Milstein said. “That helps us keep track of this or any other marine mammals in the area.”
The peak season is starting at Deception Pass State Park, Armstrong said.
On June 4, park staff is looking for 100 volunteers to help with the Goose Rock Restoration Project. The project will bring 500 split rails up to the top of the rock and build fences, Armstrong. The team will drill 1,200 holes in the rails and put together fences to keep people away from wildflowers and other native plants that are getting trampled by visitors. Anyone interested can find a link on the Deception Pass Park Foundation website, Armstrong said.
