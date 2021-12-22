Elise Cutter is the new permanent superintendent and CEO of Island Hospital.
Cutter took over as interim CEO earlier this month after the resignation of former CEO Charles Hall.
She also held the interim position for about five months during Hall's hiring process.
The hospital's Board of Commissioners cheered for Cutter as they approved the resolution putting her permanently in that leadership spot.
"We are so happy to name you," board president Jan Iversen said at the meeting. "This is a very important day."
Cutter thanked them and said she looks forward to the future at Island Hospital.
"I just wanted to say thank the board for your trust in me to take on this role," Cutter said at the meeting. "I take it very seriously and I appreciate the vote of confidence."
The hospital has an exciting year ahead, with plans to reinvest in "ourselves and our organization," Cutter said.
"We have a bright future here at Island Hospital," she said.
The board unanimously approved Cutter's new position and her new salary of $335,000 a year.
Cutter earned the hospital’s Employee of the Year award in 2002 (when she was finance director) and the hospital’s Management Leadership Award in 2007. She is the only person to have been awarded both.
She has an accounting degree from Villanova University and obtained her master’s in business administration in June. She started at the hospital in 2001 and was promoted to CFO in 2013. Before that, she worked as a controller for a manufacturing firm in Everett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.