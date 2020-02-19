As Gov. Jay Inslee finalizes his supplemental budget, which will include how much money to allocate to Washington State Ferries, organization leaders are wondering what will happen to some of the vessels currently on rotation and what it will mean for the rest of the fleet.
One question will be the funding of the M/V Elwha, one of only two vessels that can travel internationally and that most often served on routes out of Anacortes.
Without funding, the Elwha will be retired, said Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling.
“I don’t know that we will see the Elwha back in service again,” he said.
The 52-year-old Elwha needs a lot of work and even with that work, it may be approaching the end of its lifespan. It first launched in December 1967. A typical lifespan of a ferry is 50 to 60 years, Sterling said.
The Elwha, much like many of the state ferries, hasn’t received all of its regular maintenance because it has had to fill in for other boats when they were out for work, Sterling said. That puts strain on the vessels.
Replacing the Elwha with a vessel that has the equipment required to travel internationally would cost millions, too, Sterling said. The last ferry added to the fleet cost roughly $122 million.
The ferry system plans to open up travel to Sidney for the year on March 29, as scheduled, while budget details are finalized.
Many questions about money are coming from the change to transportation funding thanks to Initiative 976, passed by voters last year, which limited annual vehicle license fees to $30. The initiative has faced several court challenges, and some are still pending.
The state estimates that if enacted, the initiative would mean a revenue loss for the state in the next six years to be about $1.9 billion and a loss to local governments of about $2.3 billion over the same six-year period.
As the state looks at that loss of revenue, legislators are looking for places to cut, Sterling said. Whenever it comes time to look at cutting, someone always brings up the Anacortes-Sidney route.
“It is perpetually under fire,” he said.
Until the end of the legislative session, the ferry staff is just waiting for decisions from Olympia.
“They’re the ones that get to make the hard choices,” Sterling said.
Any change in funding to the state ferry system will have a big impact, Sterling said. The ferry system is “just
scraping by” as is, so even small cuts could mean big impacts on service, Sterling said.
That budget strain is what causes legislators to look for cuts, he said.
This month, state Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, proposed Senate Bill 6667, which would have allowed a private ferry company to look at operating a vessel between the Anacortes area and British Columbia.
The bill, opposed by state Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anac0rtes, and several other members of the community who spoke a public hearing last week, died in committee.
The only member of the public speaking for the bill was David Gudgel, CEO of Clipper Vacations. Gudgel expressed interest in taking over the route were the state to discontinue it.
According to King, the bill was just to make the possibility available because the Sidney route is used primarily by tourists.
Ridership on ferries was down last year by 2 or 3 percent for the first time in 10 years. The fleet carried 23.9 million passengers last year, about 800,000 lower than the year before, Sterling said.
That’s based on a few factors, such as several snowy days last February that made people travel less and more private foot ferries in King County that are providing alternatives to cross the water.
One of the only routes that grew for Washington State Ferries this year was the Anacortes-Sidney route.
Customers were up about 4.3% and vehicles were up 4.4%, even though the route was down for a month unexpectedly due to ferry maintenance.
The Sidney route also has a fare box recovery of about 70%, which is high for state ferries, Sterling said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.