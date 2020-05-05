• Mayor Laurie Gere will host a weekly COVID-19 briefing live on Channel 10 or on the City of Anacortes website at 4 p.m. today.
• “The NeXt Show” is a monthly online radio show presented by the Anacortes Music Channel. The live show features music and thoughts of artists from around this region. The May show is 7-9 p.m. Thursday is LAKE. Listen at AnacortesMusicProject.org.
• The next installment of the Students and Scientist Lecture Series, hosted by the Anacortes School District and the Salish Sea School, is Tuesday, May 19, on the Salish Sea School’s YouTube page. The virtual lecture is free to attend.
• The Anacortes library hosts weekly virtual events. At 7 p.m. today, Anacortes Parks and Recreation Director Jonn Lunsford will share information on beekeeping. Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays. Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more information.
