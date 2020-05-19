• Mayor Laurie Gere will host a weekly COVID-19 briefing live on Channel 10 or streaming on the City of Anacortes website at 4 p.m. today.
• The Friends of Skagit Beaches is holding virtual lectures about subjects relating to Fidalgo Island at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2. The presentation is on the history of Deception Pass State Park. Find links to lectures at skagitbeaches.org or the Facebook pages for Friends of Skagit Beaches or the Anacortes library.
• The Anacortes Public Library hosts weekly virtual events.
An author event with Karina Yan Glaser is at 2 p.m. Friday. The Zoom event will feature thoughts about writing from the author, as well as a question-and-answer session. It is hosted by Friends of Skagit Libraries. visit upperskagitlibrary.org for information.
At 7 p.m. today, it will host “Together We Discover,” a weekly video from an area expert on a variety of topics. This week, Nick Rennis and Evie Opp, owners of The Business, will talk about running the record store and how they support local musicians.
Virtual storytimes are 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, plus Tuesday Tales at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and pajama storytimes at 6 p.m. Thursdays.
• Watermark Book Co. is hosting a series of Facebook Live events with authors. At 4 p.m. today, author Rachel Linden will discuss her three novels in a question-and-answer format.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, Jack Hartt and Maribeth Crandell will discuss their hiking guide for Whidbey, Fidalgo and Guemes islands “Hiking Close to Home.”
