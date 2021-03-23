The Port of Anacortes recently removed thousands of cubic tons of contaminated soil and replaced it with clean soil at Quiet Cove. Even though the excavation project is complete, more work remains on the site, Project Manager Brad Tesch said.
When there is a contaminated area, like the one at Quiet Cove, first comes a Remedial Investigation and Feasibility Study, which informs the property owner and the state Department of Ecology about potential contamination, Tesch said. The basic goal is to see what’s beneath the surface.
Then, the owner and Ecology starts looking at a work plan and ways to best clean up the area.
In cases like Quiet Cove, the Port of Anacortes works to restore the site back to acceptable levels. In this case, the port hired another company to remove the contaminated soil and replace it with new soil.
For every change to the site, though, there could be other impacts. So the Port and Ecology have to look at the new soil and see how it is affecting things like water runoff, Tesch said.
The Port is also looking at how contaminants may have affected area properties.
“First and foremost, we want to be good environmental stewards,” he said.
As work continues, there are regular checks and tests in place to make sure contaminants are handled correctly, he said.
As the contractors completed the work, they uncovered some artifacts, which meant work stopped completely, Tesch said.
Workers found some plates and glasses likely from an early hotel and some shell midden, or piles of shells left behind by tribes in the area.
Work stopped and the Port called the state office, which sent out some officials to check out the area. Those state officials called in the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, who observed the site.
The shell midden is being protected in place, Tesch said. So, those artifacts are being protected where they are, and work is resuming around them, he said. Representatives of the Swinomish tribe continued observing that work, to make sure the shells were adequately protected, he said.
