Rain meant smaller crowds at the Oyster Run in September 2019, but motorcycles still came into town by the hundreds to line Commercial Avenue, shop from bike-themed vendors and grab a bite to eat. Thousands of motorcycles will come from far and wide to visit Anacortes this coming weekend for the return of the big event, which was interrupted after 2019 by the COVID pandemic. Law enforcement officials plan to have extra patrols to keep everyone safe. (2019 File Photo)
A motorcyclist rides down Commercial Avenue on Oyster Run Sunday in Anacortes in this 2018 file photo. Thousands of motorcycles will come from far and wide to visit Anacortes this coming weekend for the return of the big event — Sunday's Oyster Run. With so many extra vehicles on the road, law enforcement officials said they plan to have extra patrols to keep everyone safe.
As thousands of motorcycles roll into Anacortes throughout the weekend for Sunday's Oyster Run event, law enforcement will put extra safety patrols in place to help keep people safe.
According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, while motorcyclists make up about 3% of registered vehicles on the road, they make up for 15% of fatal crashes.
The increased patrols will be in place Sept. 23-25. The Oyster Run is an annual daylong Sunday event that features motorcycles and motorcycle-themed activities and vendors. Motorcyclists come from all over Washington and beyond.
According to the commission and its Target Zero project, the patrols will look at illegal driving behaviors by both motorcycle riders and other vehicle drivers. Offices with increased patrols are the Anacortes Police Department, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol.
“Motorcyclists are vulnerable road users and continue to be over-represented in deadly crashes,” Washington Traffic Safety Commission Director Shelly Baldwin said in a press release. “These crashes are preventable, and we are working together to keep motorcyclists safe.”
The patrols are part of the commission's motorcycle safety campaign "It's a Fine Line."
Of the fatal motorcycle crashes in the last four years (totaling 441 crashes out of 2,877 total fatal crashes), more than half were single motorcycle craahes where no other vehicle was involved at all. Causes in more than half of those crashes came from driving under the influence, speeding and lane departure.
The commission recommends riders wear approved helmets and other proper gear, reducing speed and riding sober in order to keep safe.
