Extended stays, a closed front office and a step-up in cleaning services are all going on at the Anacortes Family Center as staff tries to keep itself and the residents safe during the spread of COVID-19.
It is extending stays in its emergency shelter for families affected by COVID-19, such as many residents who have already lost their jobs.
The normal 90-day maximum stay is being extended for “anybody negatively affected,” center Director Dustin Johnson said.
The center is also waiving or reducing rent at its other buildings for those affected. Residents at the transitional shelter pay their rent into a fund that they normally get back when they successfully graduate the program, Johnson said. Right now, the center is allowing some residents to access that money now for the purchase of essential items.
The center is working to increase mental health care and childcare for people who need it, Johnson said.
Skagit County also awarded the Anacortes Family Center a grant to help pay for additional cleaning. So, Johnson hired two of the low-income housing residents recently laid off from their housekeeping jobs as cleaners. They work several days a week cleaning all the buildings on campus and making sure things are sanitized.
Things are difficult for many people at the center right now, Johnson said. Many residents are in the service industry, and some have already lost their jobs. New jobs are hard to find right now, he said.
One of the biggest partnerships the center has is with longterm care facilities around town, so employees are working in elder care. Johnson said the staff wants to do everything possible to keep people in jobs and keep elders safe.
Any employers looking for workers should reach out, Johnson said.
The center is also taking donations to help with an emergency fund for its residents and to help cover the cost of rent forgiveness. Donations will help pay for rent, food, medicine or transportation assistance.
Checks can be made via the Family Center’s website or by mail to 2702 Commercial Ave., with COVID-19 in the memo line.
The center is also collecting gift cards to help pay for cleaning supplies. Those can be mailed in or dropped in the mail slot at the front door.
All in-office volunteers are suspended through April 1, but the center is opening virtual volunteer opportunities. Information: Karen@AnacortesFamily.org.
The center is only taking a few kinds of donations now, because of limited staffing. It can accept food, cleaning supplies, gloves or masks and paper products. Donations can be left by the front door. For a tax receipt, fill out the slip by the door and put it in the mail slot.
