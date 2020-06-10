Earlier this year, the life skills classes at the Anacortes Family Center moved from an in-person site to an online setting as the homeless shelter made changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, thanks to a new partnership with Skagit Valley College, not only are those online classes providing vital information for residents at the center, they are helping those residents make steps toward a college degree.
The partnership means that those residents that attend 12 of the 15 life skills classes offered during their stay in the temporary emergency housing will earn one credit toward an associate’s degree at the college, center Director Dustin Johnson said.
“We are so excited about it,” he said. “These folks will have a foot in the door.”
Many of the residents at the Family Center don’t have a degree that would help them get better jobs and move out of the cycle of homelessness, he said.
Even when the life skills classes are again offered in person, this program will remain in place, Johnson said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on many people, so Johnson said the timing was good that the program, in the works since last year, came together now.
The Anacortes Family Center has an emergency shelter to house people for up to 90 days, a transitional housing facility for up to two years and some affordable housing apartments.
Unlike many shelters, the Family Center has been able to operate at 100% capacity for the duration of the pandemic so far, Johnson said. Because the buildings are set up as apartments, residents can isolate, so capacity doesn’t have to be reduced.
The shared spaces are cleaned often, and some are closed for now, Johnson said.
When a new family comes into the center, they are asked to quarantine by themselves for two weeks without access to the laundry room, playground or other shared spaces.
Now that tests are more available, families can choose either quarantine or get tested. Most have chosen the test, Johnson said.
While all the spaces are full, a few requirements of staying in the emergency shelter have been shifted. For example, residents can’t always be out looking for a job during the pandemic.
The staff can waive the employment rule of someone who is actively looking but can’t find a job right now, especially if they have health conditions.
For the most part, though, people are still moving through the system, finding jobs and moving on, Johnson said.
Ten families graduated from the Family Center in the past three months.
Of those, roughly 80% were successful graduations, meaning they had solid employment and steady housing when they left the shelter.
Some others, such as domestic violence victims, went to shelters outside of Skagit County, Johnson said.
The staff also issued 22 rent variances at its longer-term facilities since the pandemic started, because of jobs lost or hours reduced because of the pandemic and lockdown.
The center is preparing for help that may be needed in the coming months, Johnson said.
Recent numbers have shown an increase in the number of domestic violence calls since the pandemic started, he said.
Calls for resources have skyrocketed in recent months, Johnson said. \People are out of work and need help. Gov. Jay Inslee issued a no-eviction proclamation until the beginning of August but once that’s up, Johnson expects a large increase in the number of calls and requests for services as people need to find a new place to live.
The center’s staff is limited now, Johnson said. They are still helping those coming to the door and offering food to those in need, but they are doing it at a distance, he said.
The office will likely open back up to the public in the third phase of the governor’s Safe Start plan.
Information: www.anacortesfamily.org.
