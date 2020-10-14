Anacortes resident Laynee Westbrook has been missing for over a month now, but her friends and family haven’t stopped looking.
They say the 41-year-old Anacortes woman has not used her cell phone or debit card since Sept. 10. And they say that’s uncharacteristic of her.
“She would have said something to someone by now,” said Westbrook’s sister-in-law Emily Pepper, megaphone in hand as family and friends held signs Saturday on each corner of 12th Street and Commercial Avenue and chanted “We want justice — justice for Laynee.”
“Anywhere she would have gone to take a break, she would have been heard from,” Pepper said. “She would have used her cell phone, she would have used her debit card to get there. That’s why it’s important that people know that we are still looking for her — and we’re not going to stop until we find her.”
The demonstration was repeated Sunday, with participants carrying signs from Storvik Park to 12th and Commercial — including the side of the street in front of Safeway, where Westbrook worked.
Westbrook was staying at the San Juan Motel when she went missing. Security camera footage there shows her leaving with a friend at about 7:15 p.m. Sept. 10. She was next seen shortly after at the Swinomish Market at the Casino, off Highway 20. Store surveillance video shows her buying some groceries there, police said. It’s the last confirmed sighting of her.
The friend told police he dropped her off between 2 and 3 a.m. Sept. 11, Anacortes Police Capt. Dave Floyd said.
Family members have organized search parties and distributed fliers.
Westbrook is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Also missing is her dog, Precious, a rat terrier. The two were inseparable, family and friends said.
Family members say the last month has been wrenching.
“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” said Tom Carrillo, one of Westbrook’s brothers. “One minute, I believe she’s going to come walking through the door, a minute later I’m receiving ransom text messages” or a report that a body has been found.
Carrillo said he was awakened at 6:35 a.m. one morning by a text message stating that his sister was sick and that she would be returned upon payment of a $7,000 ransom. He said he notified police.
“It’s kind of sick how twisted people are trying to make a profit off of other people’s grief and what we’re going through,” he said.
Richie Kaiser, another brother, said, “It’s a bad dream we hope we wake up from.”
Family and friends describe Westbrook as friendly and generous.
“She’s my daughter’s best friend; she’s my best friend,” Kaiser said.
Cynthia Pina, Westbrook’s aunt, said her niece was “the best person I know.” The two lived next door to each other for several years.
“I just miss her. I love her so much. I hope we find her. I don’t know that we will, but I hope we do,” she said.
Westbrook was born in Fremont, California but was an Anacortes girl through and through, her mother, Barbara Kopp, said. The family moved here when Westbrook was young and she attended local schools, graduating from Anacortes High School. Some of her friends assisting in the search for her have been her friends since elementary school days.
“I can’t wrap my head around somebody hurting my daughter,” Kopp said. “She was very nice, everybody liked her, she didn’t have any enemies. To me, she’s out there alive — I hope.”
Floyd said anyone with information about Westbrook’s whereabouts should call the Anacortes Police Department, 360-293-4684 during business hours; 911 dispatch center, 360-428-3211, after business hours; or the detective tip line, 360-299-1985, any time. The case number is 20-A06084.
