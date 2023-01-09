Guemes Ferry
The Guemes Ferry in 2021.

 Skagit Publishing staff

Skagit County is taking a deeper look at the fares on the Guemes Island ferry, and rates are likely to go up this year.

County staff is working with consultant KPFF to conduct a ferry fare study to determine changes, county Ferry Divisions Operations Manager Capt. Rachel Rowe said at a recent public meeting.


