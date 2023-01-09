Skagit County is taking a deeper look at the fares on the Guemes Island ferry, and rates are likely to go up this year.
County staff is working with consultant KPFF to conduct a ferry fare study to determine changes, county Ferry Divisions Operations Manager Capt. Rachel Rowe said at a recent public meeting.
Fares have not gone up in several years, except for an additional surcharge to help pay for a new vessel, and the current fares aren't enough to cover ferry operations, she said.
While totals for 2022 aren't finalized, farebox revenue has been lower than its target for several years now. In 2021, actual fares came in at $1.1 million, but the target was at $1.3 million. In 2020, the target was set at almost $1.4 million but revenue only came in at a little more than $1 million.
According to the county, the 2022 numbers are also not expected to meet the target.
In 2018, the ferry saw its most riders ever. Farebox revenue still came in about $50,000 lower than its target to help completely cover operations, according to the county website.
Currently, money from the county's road fund helps pay for the operations of the ferry that aren't covered by the fares being paid. This study will help look at ways to reduce the amount of money that comes from the road fund, Rowe said.
That fund is used on roads and bridges county-wide. The Guemes Island ferry is treated as a bridge, county staff said at the meeting.
The study is also looking at fare structure and the ease of moving toward electronic ticketing on the ferry. The county is hoping to implement electronic ticketing by the end of 2023, according to the county website.
Right now, there are many fare classifications, but the study will look at simplifying fares, Rowe said. It will also reach out to stakeholders to make sure it considers different factors of ferry fares, she said.
The staff is also looking at other ways to bring in revenue to continue to pay for the service.
The consultants should complete their report in time for a public meeting and hearing at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Final approval of fare decisions is expected on April 3.
Some members of the Anacortes community who don't live on Guemes Island have asked the county to look at charging ferry users more instead of using road fund money on a boat that most county residents won't use.
Others said the ferry system should consider keeping peak pricing, so those people who have property or stay on Guemes but don't live there full-time would pay more during busy summer months. Others talked about the parking lots and asked for increased safety and for the county to decide against charging for parking.
As the consultants look at fares, the county is also moving forward with its replacement boat, a battery-electric vessel that has been funded by a state transportation package. It is expected to be in the water by 2025.
The current vessel surcharge fee on each ticket price is being saved for a replacement vessel. While the next ferry vessel is already funded, the surcharge money is going into an account so when the time comes to buy another vessel, many years down the road, it will have money saved and won't have to seek as much funding as for the current replacement, Rowe has said in past meetings.
