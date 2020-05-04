Guemes Island Ferry staff will again start collecting fares Tuesday, May 5, but some changes remain in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff will only take punch cards or debit cards as methods of payment, not cash.
Punch cards come with a discount and can be purchased through the mail or using an online form. Any punch card purchased via mail by May 20 will have a waived expiration date. After May 5, travelers can purchase punch cards again at the terminal.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we are allowing riders to self-validate (in front of the Purser) punch cards with your own sharpie, standard pen or hole puncher,” Skagit County staff wrote on its website.
Crew is not required to wear personal protective equipment, but it has been recommended and that equipment has been provided to them, according to the county website.
Vehicle drivers and passengers are asked to stay in their vehicles with the windows rolled up as much as possible and to travel only for essential purposes.
Crews are disinfecting and cleaning frequently touched surfaces at the terminal and on the vessel and are disinfecting ticketing equipment between each run, according to the website.
“Every action we are taking prioritizes the health and safety of our workers and the ferry community,” the website states.
Peak season ticket prices go into affect May 20.
The county also recently finalized its Fare Target Report, which lays out revenue targets for the ferry system in Skagit County.
That means fares may be going up this year. Fare revenues fell short last year, and the cancellation of fares during the COVID-19 pandemic means even more shortfalls, according to the report.
County staff is recommending the county comissioners a 15% increase on all fares starting Oct. 1.
“The Public Works Department plans to hold a future public comment period for the recommended fare increase and proposed fare structure,” the report states. “The Board of Skagit County Commissioners will not make any decisions about fare increases or new fare structures based solely upon recommendations in this report.”
