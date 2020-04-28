The seasonal opening of the Anacortes Farmers Market, normally a boisterous event with live music, large crowds and dozens of vendors, will look very different this year.
The market opens May 2 to start its 31st year. That opening will be celebrated with online shopping and limited booths.
“A small number of vendors (farmers and food producers only) who are not able to participate in the online market will also be onsite on pick-up days to sell their essential goods,” market director Faye Litzinger said in an email.
The May 9 market will follow a similar format. That will continue beyond May 9 if necessary, Litzinger wrote in her email.
“The set up of the market will be modified to promote social distancing and control customer traffic, extra cleaning and sanitation measures will be practiced, and we will not have live music, cafe tables, or special programs that might encourage folks to linger,” Litzinger wrote.
People picking up orders should also practice safe measures, she wrote.
During the summer and fall season (May 2 until Oct. 31), the market operates each Saturday outside the Depot Arts & Community Center.
Staff and vendors hosted the first online-only market in April, allowing people to shop through regular vendors and then pick up their purchases on their own time (and at a distance from other people).
Online options are available via anacortesfarmersmarket.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.