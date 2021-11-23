Two Anacortes School District tax levy ballot measures will be in front of voters in February after the School Board approved them at its Nov. 18 meeting.
The levies, an Educational Programs and Operations Levy and a Technology and Capital Levy, each would replace expiring levies approved by voters in 2018.
Their combined rate is estimated at about $1.28 per $1,000 in valuation, which is about 32 cents lower than previously approved rates, according to the districts.
The first operations levy on services at the school, such as smaller class sizes, advanced classes, mental health support, activities, athletics and other programs and services not funded by the state.
That levy has a rate of 93 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a $500,000 home, that amounts to about $465 a year. District-wide, it will bring in roughly $7.4 million in 2023.
The technology levy will help students stay connected via laptops, online systems and technology specialists and staff. That levy also covers capital improvements to improve energy efficiency, safety and building quality.
That levy rate is 35 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a $500,000 home, that’s about $175 a year.
It will bring in a total of about $2.8 million in 2023.
Both levies are essential to the running of the district as it currently stands, district Executive Director of Finance and Operations Mike Sullivan said at the board meeting Nov. 18.
“Without these, we would have to cut a lot of things,” he said.
He talked about the capital improvements plans and safety improvement projects that would be in jeopardy with less money, as well as services that would have to be cut.
These are things that improve the lives of the students but aren’t covered by state funding, he said.
A new state law states that the district must ask for applications from residents to serve on a committee to write for or against statements for the Skagit County Voters Pamphlet about the ballot measures.
Those interested should fill out an application on the district’s website by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. The School Board will take action on appointments at its Dec. 2 school site visit.
