The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington ruled against BNSF Railway on Monday in a years-long trespass litigation case filed by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.
The court ruled that “BNSF willfully, consciously, and knowingly exceeded” limitations in an easement to cross the Tribe’s land, according to a press release from the tribal community.
The case comes after the tribe said BNSF continually ran trains of more than 100 cars across tribal land multiple times a week, even though an agreement with the business states that no more than 25 cars may cross the land and only once per day.
“The Tribe takes its agreements very seriously and it expects them to be honored, and we are thankful that BNSF is being held to the promises it made," tribal Chairman Steve Edwards said in the press release. “We look forward to proceeding with the compensation phase of this case and finally concluding this dispute with BNSF.”
The easement limiting the number of rail cars was put in place in 1991. In September 2012, BNSF started running more cars without consent from the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. The tribe sued BNSF in April 2015, according to the release.
The trial went through several rounds and courts, each time the court finding on behalf of the tribal community.
The most recent trial in District Court placed a ruling on whether BNSF was "willful, conscious, or knowing," according to the release.
This decision comes less than two weeks after a BNSF train derailed on Swinomish Indian Tribal Community property and spilled more than 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into the soil.
