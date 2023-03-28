Oil trains

A line of oil trains sits in front of a refinery in Anacortes in this 2015 file photo. 

 Colette Weeks / file photo

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington ruled against BNSF Railway on Monday in a years-long trespass litigation case filed by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community.

The court ruled that “BNSF willfully, consciously, and knowingly exceeded” limitations in an easement to cross the Tribe’s land, according to a press release from the tribal community.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.