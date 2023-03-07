The Anacortes City Council closed the books Monday on its U.S. Department of Commerce Community Block Development Grant funding specifically meant to target costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
About $25,000 went to two organizations, according to city Planning Manager Libby Grade.
The Anacortes Housing Authority got $8,000 and helped three families who were directly affected by COVID-19-related layoffs. The money covered their rent for three months while they were out of work, Grage said.
The rest of the money went to the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, which used it to help expand its online access to help seniors stay connected and keep exercising during the pandemic, she said.
Center Director Karl Wolfswinkel shared some information about what is happening with new technology.
The center is celebrating 50 years this year, he said. It will host an open house this fall to celebrate with the community.
During the pandemic, the center was closed for roughly 14 months. It is improving its technology so that those people who aren't feeling well or who are still uncomfortable going out can still participate in activities from home, he said.
One way is with a web camera program. The first high-tech camera was funded by the Anacortes Senior Activity Center Foundation and went into place in October 2021. Since then, 600 virtual participants have tuned in for center programming, Wolfswinkel said.
More have expressed interest in joining that way, so Wolfswinkel is expanding the program with the federal funding.
It will buy flat-screen TVs for the meeting rooms, more cameras and iPads to act as controllers.
"This way, anything we offer can be brought to folks at home," Wolfswinkel said.
The new technology should be installed soon, he said.
