Federal funding will help Anacortes Family Center, Housing Authority By Briana Alzola balzola@goanacortes.com AAreporter Author email Feb 28, 2023 The Anacortes City Council accepted a plan Monday that means funding projects with the Anacortes Family Center and the Anacortes Housing Authority.The funding comes from the city's Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.The city is set to receive almost $105,000 through that program, city Director of Planning, Community and Economic Development Don Measamer said.The city is required to create a plan for the funding, which includes a five-year strategic plan and a one-year action plan of how the funding will help the community.Measamer first brought the plan to the council last month and opened it up to a public hearing.When he closed the hearing Monday, there had still been no comments.The council approved the plan. Now, Measamer will update it with the final grant allocations when that official letter comes in.A majority of the funding will go to the Anacortes Housing Authority to pay for a new roof on its building at 508 Sixth St. The Anacortes Family Center will receive what's left, Measamer said.
