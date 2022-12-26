Road Closed (for web).png
Buy Now

A "road closed ahead" sign, traffic cones, signage and safety tape block the March's Point Road entrance to the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. 

 Jake Isom / Skagit Valley Herald

A new federal bill means a large investment in the rebuilding of the trestle on the Tommy Thompson Trail.

Several yards of the trestle burned in a fire in August, closing off part the trestle for walkers and bikers from Anacortes to March Point. The City of Anacortes recently received its final permits to complete the work necessary to remove damaged pieces and rebuild.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.