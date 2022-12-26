A new federal bill means a large investment in the rebuilding of the trestle on the Tommy Thompson Trail.
Several yards of the trestle burned in a fire in August, closing off part the trestle for walkers and bikers from Anacortes to March Point. The City of Anacortes recently received its final permits to complete the work necessary to remove damaged pieces and rebuild.
Work is expected to start early in the new year.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, announced last week that a new federal bill will put $750,000 toward the project. The repair and causeway replacement design work is through the Samish Indian Nation, which applied for the help.
According to Larsen's office, the money will help replace the trestle and 770 creosote pilings. It will help fund removal of the current causeway and restore access to the full trail.
The money comes from the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus spending package. Larsen voted for the package, which included funding for 15 projects in his district.
“This project plays an incredible role in removing the toxic creosote pollutant from the bay and is a critical step in our efforts to preserve our community’s land and help it to flourish," Samish Indian Nation Tom Wooten said in a press release. "We’re so grateful to the Washington Department of Natural Resources for their support in restoring the water quality of Fidalgo Bay.”
The package is now headed to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
“My priority in shaping spending bills is to invest in Northwest Washington communities to create jobs, keep the economy moving and improve vital services residents rely on,” Larsen said in a press release.
