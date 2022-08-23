...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
Traffic is moving more smoothly and safely at the intersection of 32nd Street and M Avenue, according to Mayor Matt Miller.
The mayor joined other area officials Monday for a ribbon cutting at the newest Anacortes roundabout, located at that intersection.
“Roundabouts have been great for Anacortes,” Miller said.
The first one in town went in a couple years after Miller moved here, in the most dangerous intersection for accidents in town, he said. He has seen the circles slow traffic while keeping it moving and greatly increase safety, he said.
“I’m a fan and a believer,” he said.
The only thing left to go on the roundabout are flashing lights for the pedestrian crosswalks, which were supposed to be put in before school started. Because of supply chain issues, they will instead arrive in mid-September, Miller said. There is also minor concrete and landscaping work to finish.
This project, which started in June, came together thanks to a team of people, he said.
That included Transportation Solutions from Woodinville, the Colacurcio Brothers from Lynden and Highways and Local Programs in Shoreline. From the city, Joan Pringle wrote the grant, and Project Managers Tim Hohman and Steven Lange along with retired city engineer Eric Schjarback worked on the project.
The project was funded by a grant of almost $1.5 million from the state Department of Transportation for its Highway Safety Improvement Plan. The plan is a federal program that allows local governments to make safety improvements.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Washington, stopped by the ribbon cutting to talk about the kind of safety improvements that come along with projects like this.
“You can’t have a big league economy with Little League infrastructure,” he said.
This may “just be a roundabout” to some, but it’s still a major safety and congestion improvement, he said.
It means people will be able to more safely travel to and from work, school and local businesses and pedestrians will have easier access to Storvik Park and downtown, he said.
He said he will continue to support ways to bring about funding for safety improvements for communities across the state.
