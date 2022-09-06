An online public survey is available through Sept. 30 and members of the public are invited to review state laws on boating near orcas (RCW 77.15.740) as well as safety steps for both boaters and the killer whales at BeWhaleWise.org.
“Now that we’ve all navigated four summers with the new rules for boating around Southern Residents and almost two years with the new commercial whale watching license framework and rules, it’s a great time to pause and reflect on how things are going,” Julie Watson, orca policy lead for Fish and Wildlife said in a press release. “Robust feedback will be critical to this process."
State law was passed in 2019 that increased the distance allowed between boaters and Southern Resident orcas, included a 7-knot speed limit within a half-mile of the endangered whales. It also introduced a new licensing program. Per Washington law, it is illegal for a recreational vessel to operate within 300 yards of a Southern Resident killer whale or to be within 400 yards of the path in front of and behind the whales. The measure’s goals include a reduction in vessel noise and as well as an increase in South Resident orcas’ ability to find Chinook salmon.
The rules only apply to Southern Residents, which are listed as endangered species since 2005. They do not apply to transient orca pods, known as Bigg's killer whales, or to humpbacks or other marine mammals that have no prior protective regulations in place.
Meanwhile, the new commercial whale watching rules, which have been in place since spring 2021, will be due for a review and a progress report from Fish and Wildlife in late November.
Members of the public with relevant, specific scientific data gathered since 2020 are invited to share their information and studies, regardless of its level of completion, via a separate, scientific online survey that’s available through Sept. 20.
“If data is still being collected through September, researchers should still complete the survey by Sept. 20 but can send their 2022 field season data to the Department by Oct. 7,” the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.