The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife seeks public feedback regarding rules for both recreational and commercial whale watching vessels to encourage recovery efforts of endangered Southern Resident orcas.

An online public survey is available through Sept. 30 and members of the public are invited to review state laws on boating near orcas (RCW 77.15.740) as well as safety steps for both boaters and the killer whales at BeWhaleWise.org.

