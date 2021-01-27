The Anacortes City Council approved on Monday a contract with HDR, an engineering firm, to design the new wastewater outfall.
The contract is for $991,523. Construction, however, is expected to cost $22 million. The good news, Councilman Ryan Walters told the council Jan. 19: The federal government may pick up 75% of the construction cost.
If the Federal Emergency Management Agency comes through, that could mean $18 million of the cost for construction will be covered, reducing the city’s reliance on a revenue bond to pay for the project. The council approved the project in September 2019 and, one year later, approved the sale of up to $48.1 million in 20-year revenue bonds to fund the project as well as other improvements to the city’s water and sewer systems.
The new outfall is proposed to better handle stormwater flows from major storm events and keep untreated wastewater from being discharged into Guemes Channel — which, according to a 2019 memo from the Public Works Department to the City Council, “violates the conditions of the city’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit.”
The city’s stormwater and wastewater systems are largely separate. Stormwater is discharged directly into surrounding waters and is not treated at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
However, “Areas within the City of Anacortes are served by a partially combined sewer system where both the storm and sanitary sewer systems are joined,” according to the wastewater treatment plant website. Those combined systems — on B Avenue and Q Avenue — have “the potential to allow untreated wastewater combined with stormwater to discharge to Guemes Channel during extreme storm events.”
The wastewater treatment plant has an average daily flow of 1.89 million gallons per day and is permitted for up to 4.5 million gallons per day, according to a wastewater treatment plant report. During a 32-hour rainstorm Feb. 3-4, 2018, the plant released 1.7 million gallons of overflow into the channel via the combined sewer outfall, according to the report.
Once the new outfall is installed, two existing outfalls will be abandoned — the current wastewater treatment plant outfall, which carries treated wastewater to Guemes Channel; and the combined sewer outfall, which carries a mix of stormwater and untreated wastewater to the channel during heavy rains to keep the wastewater treatment plant from being overwhelmed.
With the new outfall, stormwater discharging into Guemes Channel is expected to be cleaner. According to the plan, the new outfall would use fine screens to separate solids and debris from flows going into the channel. Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said at the time that the new outfall will be sufficient to accommodate the city through build-out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.