Skagit County’s drug enforcement unit has seized about the same number of fentanyl-laced pills in the first few months of 2023 that it did in all of 2022.
With about 300,000 pills seized since the start of the year, it’s clear this highly potent opioid is flooding the county, said Tobin Meyer, commander of the Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit.
Meyer said 2022 was already a record-breaking year for fentanyl seizures. In 2021, law enforcement identified 18,000 pills, and in 2022 identified about 300,000.
Fentanyl is commonly seen pressed into counterfeit pain pills and is associated with higher overdose rates.
Meyer said investigations have found ties directly back to international drug trafficking organizations.
“We’re seeing it all over the nation but up and down the West Coast in particular,” he said. “Our largest seizures, we know for a fact that they’re coming from these cartels.”
Law enforcement is seeing usage increasing among young people, and investigations are turning up dealers using social media to advertise to minors, Meyer said.
“One pill can kill,” he said. “We’re seeing it more and more regularly, especially with kids, and it scares me as a parent.”
At the same time, the flood of supply means these pills are relatively cheap, Meyer said.
A pill might have cost about $20 in 2017, but today those who buy in bulk can pay about $1 per pill, he said.
