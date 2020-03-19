Service between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C., is being delayed at least a month as the Canadian-U.S. border closes to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
A new start date is April 28, but that may be pushed back, too, according to the Washington State Ferries website.
The vessel that normally travels between Anacortes, the San Juan Islands and Sidney will still be in the waters here, according to Ferries. It Domestic runs will continue.
“WSF is continually monitoring U.S. and Canadian, state and county COVID-19 guidelines and directives to support customers making travel decisions. Plans are ready to limit service or passenger capacity on other routes if ridership declines further or based on evolving health guidelines,” according to the website.
Also, anyone on any route that cannot use their already-purchased tickets because of COVID-19 may be eligible for a refund. Requests can be submitted online.
No-show fees for routes with reservations (like those out of Anacortes) are waived until further notice. If anyone knows for certain they will not be traveling, they can cancel reservations online or by 206-464-6400.
Information: www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.