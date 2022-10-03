Linnea Hoover / Anacortes American
The Washington State Ferries system will not reopen the route to Sidney, B.C., this year. It will reopen next summer at the earliest.
The Washington State Ferries system switched Oct. 1 to its fall schedule.
While prices for ferry rides returned to non-peak rates, those rates also included a 2.5 percent increase set by the Washington State Transportation Commission.
However, another change is that riders 18 years old or younger can now board for free, including those that come and go in Anacortes.
Youth passengers, whether they are in a car or walk on to the ferries, are no longer required to pay for their ticket, thanks to a new state policy.
Anyone driving a vehicle must still pay, according to the Washington State Ferries website.
Tickets are still required for youths and may be obtained from the terminal employee at the ticket booth for walk-on riders.
Anyone with children in their car can stop by a toll booth on the way into the vessel to check in with staff.
Information on fares and schedules: wsdot.wa.gov/travel/washington-state-ferries
