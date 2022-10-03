Ferry
Linnea Hoover / Anacortes American

The Washington State Ferries system will not reopen the route to Sidney, B.C., this year. It will reopen next summer at the earliest.

 Linnea Hoover

The Washington State Ferries system switched Oct. 1 to its fall schedule.

While prices for ferry rides returned to non-peak rates, those rates also included a 2.5 percent increase set by the Washington State Transportation Commission.

