The Washington State Ferries agency is actively recruiting new crew members as it works to bring all of its routes back up to pre-pandemic status.
Even with some success, the Anacortes-Sidney route won't reopen at least until the summer schedule, which starts at the end of June, according to ferries staff.
Ferries staff members talked to people and answered questions about routes, staffing, maintenance and terminals during a public meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11. The staff also hosted another virtual meeting the next night. The organization holds two sets of meetings each year, with the other scheduled for the fall.
At the Wednesday meeting, more than one-third of the 200-plus attendees listed that they were from the Anacortes and San Juan Islands area.
Ferries administrators presented a service restoration plan last year. The Anacortes-San Juan Islands routes were among the first fully restored to service, outside of the Sidney portion of the route, Ferries director of Planning, Customer and Government Relations John Vezina said at the meeting. Up next will be service restoration to Edmonds/Kingston, Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth and Seattle/Bremerton, as well as increased service in Port Townsend/Coupeville.
Only after all regular routes are up and running can focus turn to Sidney, he said. Rolling them out one by one allows the service to bring on the extra staff and make sure boats are ready for each one, Vezina said. Doing too much too fast will just cause canceled sailings and more problems.
"Service restoration is the biggest focus for (Washington State Ferries)," said Patty Rubstello, the state Department of Transportation assistant secretary in charge of Washington State Ferries.
Ridership is fairly steady after steep decline in 2020. Numbers for 2022 and 2021 were similar, and both were significantly lower than the pre-pandemic 2019 numbers (which finished with about 23.9 million riders).
The system ended 2022 with about 17.3 million total riders, including 8.6 million drivers with their vehicles and 8.7 million vehicle passengers and walk-on passengers.
The system completed 129,317 total trips and covered 695,483 service miles during 2022. That included an almost 98% trip reliability, Rubstello said. It also completed 65 lifesaving events and 2,250 medical priority loads.
Staff reported 457 whale sightings while on board.
The Washington State Ferries system has 10 routes, 20 terminals, 21 vessels and 1,800 employees.
"The men and women out there getting the service going each day are not the problem," Rubstello said. "They are doing the best they can."
The rest of the plan depends on two factors: Available staff and available vessels, she said.
The Ferries staff completed and presented its Workforce Plan at the end of December. It outlines how it will continue to recruit and retain employees to make sure vessels can run as scheduled.
As of the end of November, the system was under its target staffing levels for all types of officers. That was especially true in captains and mates, which are not positions that can be quickly filled, Ferries Chief of Staff Nicole McIntosh said. The system is bringing on more lower-level staff, but there are many steps to becoming a captain, she said.
Some programs are being put in place to pay for classes for those who are looking to move up the ranks, as well as paying them for their class time, McIntosh said. This hasn't been an option before with limited funding, but extra funding from the state Legislature allowed creation of new programs, she said. A new mentorship program is also in place to help with employee retention.
Before the pandemic and the current staffing shortage caused by a variety of factors (including an aging workforce), the Ferries hired staff seasonally. Now, it recruits all year. It is focusing on those areas that have the most trouble with staffing, such as the Anacortes-San Juan Islands area.
One way that Ferries administrators say it is trying to help protect staff, work with retention and make a generally better rider and staff experience is through a newly passed passenger code of conduct. The Ferries system has a zero-tolerance approach to harassment, Rubstello said. Any passenger who is being disruptive through loud, unruly behavior, who obstructs staff members from doing their work or who makes racist, sexist and homophobic comments to demean people will receive a "yellow card" warning from staff.
Repeat behavior may result in a trespass order by law enforcement.
The behavior rules are similar to other types of public transportation, Rubstello said.
"It is simply not acceptable," she said of the verbal abuse some staff members have endured.
Money from the Legislature will also go to help with aging vessels, Director of Finance and Administration Todd Lamphere said. The state is investing $46 million for the 2023-25 biennium in state ferries.
That total for the next 10 years as the state moves toward hybrid-electric ferries is $1.12 billion, he said. A total of $74 million will go to convert three existing vessels, as well as improve terminals so they can handle the new electric vehicles. A total of $202.4 million will go to preserve and maintain current vessels, some of which are quite old and would be retired if backups were in place, Rubstello said. Another $21.5 million will go toward resources and tools to help recruit and retain staff.
Three vessels are scheduled to retire in the next few years. This funding will help keep them ready to sail, Rubstello said.
"We need to extend the life of these vessels at least until we get a new hybrid-electric vessel delivered in 2027," she said.
To provide full service, the ferry system needs at least 17 vessels in the water during the winter and 19 in the summer. With retiring vessels and planned maintenance, that becomes difficult or impossible, even without unplanned emergencies, she said.
More funding for maintenance means boats that will run smoothly and spend less time out of the water.
This year, the state is moving forward with plans for five new hybrid-electric Olympic Class ferries. Construction of the first one is expected to begin this year. That ferry should enter service on the Mukilteo-Clinton route in mid-2027, Rubstello said.
The Wenatchee is going through a hybrid conversion this fall, with a return to service in Seattle-Bainbridge early next year, Rubstello said.
Terminal electrification is also planned for the coming years.
A terminal building upgrade is also coming to Anacortes, Ferries Director of Terminal Engineering David Sowers said. Staff had a plan pre-pandemic for the terminal, but those were put on hold. Now, it's time to build a much-overdue new building, he said.
Reconstructed toll booths should be put in this spring, as well, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.