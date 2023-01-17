Washington State Ferries - Anacortes
Buy Now

The Washington State Ferries run routes to and from Anacortes through the San Juan Islands. (File Photo)

 Briana Alzola / Anacortes American

The Washington State Ferries agency is actively recruiting new crew members as it works to bring all of its routes back up to pre-pandemic status.

Even with some success, the Anacortes-Sidney route won't reopen at least until the summer schedule, which starts at the end of June, according to ferries staff.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.