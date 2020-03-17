Riders will no longer be able to purchase food at the Anacortes terminal or on board Washington State Ferries this week, but vessel schedules have not changed as of now, Ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said.
Centerplate, the galley vendor aboard all Ferries vessels and at the Anacortes terminal, followed a Gov. Jay Inslee order and stopped serving food as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Other service reductions or limitations are not yet in place.
“Our plan now is to keep all boats running,” he said.
Ridership is down on several routes as people heed public health advice and stay home. Numbers are down about 20% across the system since March 5. That means about 10,000-20,000 fewer people are riding than compared to the same dates last year.
Commuter routes in the Seattle area are seeing their walk-on ridership down by about 50% some days.
The vessels in the San Juan area aren’t seeing as much of a reduction, Sterling said.
A ridership slow-down won’t make as much of an impact now as it would during other times of year, he said. Ridership is already seasonally lower, so a reduction of 50% now means far fewer people than in the busy summer months.
The financial impact will be clearer in the future, he said. The priority is making sure people have access to boats should they need them.
Sterling advises people to be cautious.
“If you don’t have to be on the ferry, don’t be on the ferry,” he said.
He encouraged riders to bring their cars, instead of walking on the ferries, and to stay inside the cars while on board if possible. Anyone in the passenger areas should stay six feet or more away from others, as per public health recommendations.
Ferries staff is working to keep the vessel as safe as possible, Sterling said.
“They are cleaning the boats between every sailing,” he said.
Ferries is waiving no-show fees to make it easier for those who don’t feel well to cancel plans, but realizes that for some communities, the ferries are the only option to get on and off the island, Sterling said.
“It’s important to keep those boats moving to the best of our abilities,” he said.
As the pandemic continues, staff continues to look at options like reducing sailings or limiting passengers. So far, that’s not the case.
It remains to be seen if service between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C. will resume as normal with transition on March 29 to the spring schedule.
“A decision will be made on that soon,” Sterling said.
