Complications with repairs on the M/V Kaleetan will mean fewer spots for travelers aboard the Washington State Ferries on the Anacortes-San Juan Islands routes this week.
The Kaleetan did not return to service Monday, as expected, but the M/V Elwha must also leave the route to undergo necessary repairs.
The Elwha, a 144-car vessel, will be replaced with the M/V Kitsap, which holds only 124 cars.
Existing reservations will be honored, but there are now fewer spots for last-minute reservations and standby room.
Crews are working to get the Kaleetan back to the water by the middle of the week.
