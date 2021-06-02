Ferry traffic dropped significantly during the pandemic, but is now back up to about 70% of normal, Assistant Secretary of Washington State Ferries Patty Rubstello said during a virtual meeting May 26.
Vehicle ridership is the closest to normal, as people are driving so they can keep greater distance from others while on the boat, she said.
Other challenges remain for the system, however.
As it continues into the busy summer season, there is a vessel shortage. There was a fire on the M/V Wenatchee, taking it out of service. Other boats are undergoing major repairs and cannot rejoin the fleet until at least June.
That means the system has 16 boats running right now compared to the usual 18 or 19. If something happens to another one, it will mean a huge dip in service, Rubstello said.
“We don’t have any spare vessels, so we are crossing our fingers that we can get these back into service without losing any more,” she said.
The plan is to have all boats back in the water by late June, she said. Until then, a smaller boat is running as one of the three on the Anacortes-San Juan Islands route, meaning fewer cars fit on each vessel. Reservations have been adjusted accordingly, Rubstello said.
The route to Sidney, B.C., remains paused until further notice, ferries Director of Community Services and Planning Stephanie Cirkovich said. Canada’s borders remain closed to the U.S. through at least June 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Broken vessels are just one reason for the reduced ridership last year, Cirkovich said.
The pandemic led to a lack of staff due to quarantines and canceled training, plus a lack of ridership due to statewide safety protocols and a lack of funding.
No new vessels were built for the fleet between 2000 and 2010, bringing the average age of the fleet’s 21 vessels to 30. Vessels are aging and without time for routine maintenance, bigger problems surface later, Cirkovich said.
The staff has to find a way to get in both short-term repairs and long-term maintenance, she said.
“This is a real balancing act we have to do,” Rubstello said.
As the state recently passed its legislative budget, the staff is also looking at the impacts and what could be next for Washington State Ferries. The new state budget did send some funds toward Washington State Ferries, ferries Director of Government Relations John Vezina said.
It meets the fleet’s biggest needs and featured unavoidable cuts. The state received some transportation COVID-19 relief, which helped cover some losses caused by reduced ridership.
Operations as expected will continue, he said.
What didn’t get funded were requests for two new vessels and for electrification of two existing vessels.
One of the new Olympic class vessels has already been funded, but the governor asked for funding for another, Vezina said. It did not make this year’s budget, however.
Once those are funded, the system can move forward with converting vessels to electric.
Questions remain about covering ferry system costs moving forward.
A fare increase will be needed, Vezina said. The state’s Transportation Commission must adopt fares based on costs to run the system and the farebox recovery. About 75% of the operating cost of the ferries is covered by the fares, with the rest coming from the state.
A state resolution exists to keep that number stable, ferries Senior Planning Manager Ray Deardorf said.. So even if fewer people are riding, the fares need to make up the operating costs. Over the next two years, fares need to bring in about $9.2 million more than they would without an increase, for a total of about $377 million.
The state is currently talking about two different methods for increasing those fares. In the first case, both passengers and vehicles would see a 2.5% increase in fares in each of the next two years. In the other, vehicle fares would go up by 3.1% in the first year, while passenger fares stay the same. Then, both types of fares would go up by 2.5% in the second year.
Meanwhile, the ferry system marked a big anniversary Tuesday. It’s been 60 years since the state purchased the ferry system on June 1, 1951.
Rubstello unveiled a new commemorative logo noting the anniversary. The logo will added to the vessels, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.