The Guemes Island ferry will remain on a nonpeak schedule this summer. That means fewer trips to and from the island as compared to the average summer.
The decision is based on the Skagit County health officer’s recommendation for the cancellation or postponement of large events through summer, according to a post on the county’s website.
“Due to COVID-19, we are seeing decreased ferry utilization, not only on our ferry but on other ferries in the region,” according to an email from county staff. “Additionally … we are expecting to see below average weekend ridership throughout the summer.”
Fares remain at peak-season prices until Sept. 30.
“The ferry system relies on fares to keep service in effect,” the county email states. “We want to continue to provide service during the pandemic, and we realize how important that is for our ridership.”
