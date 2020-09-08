Reservations open Thursday for the next several months on the Washington State Ferries traveling to and from Anacortes.
Reservations open at 7 p.m. for trips between Sept. 27 and Jan. 2 and can be made at bit.ly/wsfreservations.
Customers can also call the call center at 206-464-6400 for online help if needed, though most are working remotely and cannot take credit cards or make reservations over the phone.
Information: www.wsdot.wa.gov/Ferries
