Travel between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C., via ferry won’t be happening until at least next summer, according to Washington State Ferries staff.
During a community meeting last week, Ferries staff talked about the plan to return all routes to their normal, pre-pandemic service. Domestic routes are the top priority, and there is no way to reopen the route to Canada this year, staff said.
That doesn’t mean that route is going away, said Ferries Director of Planning, Customer and Government Relations John Vezina.
It takes an order from the state Legislature to change any ferry route, he said. The Sidney route is valuable, but there are too many other challenges right now to keep it open this year.
The system has still not returned to full service, but it is seeing some impressive numbers, according to Patty Rubstello, head of Washington State Ferries.
Between Jan. 1 and May 1, more than six million people rode on the ferries. Those numbers were split between drives and passengers and walk-ons, Rubstello said during a public meeting.
Those trends are consistent with last year and should continue through the summer, she said.
The ferries system completed more than 50,000 trips and has almost a 99% trip reliability rate, she said.
That rate is based only on scheduled trips, which are fewer than normal this year while the system is on a reduced schedule. Most of the cancellations were because of a lack of crew.
A nationwide shortage of maritime workers and frequent absences from illness mean that Washington State Ferries changed the way it does training, Director of Marine Operations Steve Nevey said. Instead of hiring just a few times a year, Ferries is constantly hiring and training new employees.
However, the biggest problem isn’t entry-level positions, he said. The real issue is filling for absent higher-level licensed workers. They take years to climb the ranks and get all the education they need, so replacing them with new hires isn’t an option, Nevey said.
Ferries is trying to help its workers gain access to everything they need to move up the ranks, he said.
It can take five years to get up to the captain level if people have everything they need, are dedicated to training and continue to climb. For most people, it takes much longer, especially if they have family or can’t take time off for exams.
Ferries is also working on its 2040 Long-Range Plan, which talks about improvements coming to the fleet and infrastructure and the move toward electric ferries.
The state Legislature recently committed $1.5 billion to the ferry system, to help build five new boats and electrify others, plus make improvements to the terminals.
The Ferries system will be looking for bids this summer to build those new vessels, Rubstello said.
In addition to staff shortages, vehicle breakdowns interrupt runs, Director of Vessel Engineering and Maintenance Matthew von Ruden said.
Currently, to fully operate a full-time schedule, the system needs 26 boats. That would allow it to have all boats in service and be working on a few for their annual maintenance and Coast Guard inspections, while having some on reserve.
Instead, that number is only at 21, with some set to retire.
During a busy season, there are 19 boats in the water. In winter, there are 17, von Ruden said. Whenever vessels need maintenance or repairs, it puts a big strain on the system, he said.
“There isn’t much of a cushion right now,” he said. If bids come in this summer, the fleet should have its first new vessel in 2027, with more to come after that, he said.
With the next two big electrification projects, the ferries system should see a 50% reduction in emissions and fuel use, staff said.
