A ferry sits at the Anacortes terminal Monday afternoon. Washington State Ferries announced last week that service between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C., will not be back until at least 2030.

The Washington State Ferries system is exploring all options when it comes to the Anacortes to Sidney route, Director of Planning, Customer, and Government Relations John Vezina told the City Council at its meeting Monday.

A recently released service plan update shows that the route isn't expected to be restored until at least 2030. The announcement caused concern among Anacortes leadership and community groups such as the Sister Cities Association.


