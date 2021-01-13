The overnight wind storm pushed the Guemes Island Ferry outdoor passenger shelter across the patio and into the posts between the passenger area and the vehicle lanes. Ferry Manager Capt. Rachel Rowe said Wednesday morning that it was the first time in the shelter's 10 years there that it has sustained such damage — and been moved — by winds. (Richard Walker / Anacortes American)
