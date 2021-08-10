Decent weather, brisk sales and happy faces marked the return of the Anacortes Arts Festival this past weekend.
Those sales were particularly good for art vendors. The vendors brought in $1.2 million, which is just shy of the record-setting pre-pandemic year of 2019, which had $1.4 million, Executive Director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
And that is even though the three-day event was actually a little smaller than past years — adjustments that were purposely made in an effort to downsize a bit since the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet faded away. About 60 fewer vendor spots were allowed in an effort to create more room.
The crowds still came, even with a slight drizzle at times on Saturday.
“People were happy to be out seeing friends and experiencing art, music and good food,” McIlmoyle said. “We always try to put on a celebration, but this year it felt even more so. We are just bursting with happiness for our artists and our community.”
Organizers of the 60th annual Anacortes Arts Festival created several plans over the past year as local and statewide regulations shifted, changed and adjusted to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Then they finalized what the festival would look like, how booths would be spaced, extra sanitation stations and more.
However, they couldn’t be sure how many people would attend, McIlmoyle said.
The crowds seemed about the same, but spread out a little differently than normal, she said.
In a normal year, festival staff count the number of people in each block at several points throughout the day to try to guess on attendance. It didn’t do that this year, but vendor sales numbers suggest that the crowds were about average, or roughly 80,000 people over the three days.
The festival also hit a high with its fine art show sales at $61,000, a new festival record. That number represents a lot of good for both the artists and art collectors, who came to the festival looking to take home a new piece for their collections, McIlmoyle said.
“That’s more than we’ve ever sold,” she said.
Those dollar totals don’t include any money that came in from the beer and wine garden and other fundraisers.
Several art vendors said they were having truly exceptional weekends at the festival, especially on Friday and Sunday, which often have smaller crowds.
The light rain Saturday might have dampened sales, but only down to the level of an average festival, artist Terry MacDonald said. The Anacortes artist has been coming to the festival for about seven or eight years now.
This was the best year “by far,” she said.
In fact, things went so well that she was a little worried about having enough inventory for the next arts festivals she is planning to attend.
Not only were people stopping by and shopping, they also were in great moods, MacDonald said.
While she attends a few festivals, she said she loves Anacortes because it’s local and has a truly phenomenal staff.
Fellow Anacortes artist Jennifer Bowman said she loves the layout of this festival and the flow of crowd traffic.
Bowman has been showing at the festival for almost 20 years. She also has a fellow out-of-town artist who visits her every year during the festival, so getting to take part in the event again has been great, she said.
Her sales were also higher than normal.
“This has been the best year for me,” she said.
Graham Schodda, a longtime participant in the Arts at the Port fine art show, ran a booth, as well, for the first time this year. He said he is so impressed with the festival organizers that keep everything running so smoothly.
“This is a really good group of volunteers,” he said. “They know how to run an art show.
He had a great weekend at the festival. Even rain couldn’t keep people away, he said.
“People were excited to be out,” he said of the crowds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.