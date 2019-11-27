The Fidalgo Bay Aquatic Reserve Citizen Stewardship Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 in the Chandler’s Square Retirement Center meeting room, 1300 O Ave., Anacortes.
The committee plans scientific monitoring projects, education and outreach activities, and watches for actions in and around the reserve that may impact the ecosystem.
The 781-acre Fidalgo Bay Aquatic Reserve was designated by the state Department of Natural Resources. The bay has expansive eelgrass beds, tidal flats, salt marshes and pocket estuaries, and is habitat for Pacific herring, surf smelt and Olympia oysters.
To read the state Fidalgo Bay Environmental Aquatic Reserve Action Plan online, go to dnr.wa.gov/publications/aqr_rsve_fid_mgmt_plan.pdf?w6v0vt.
