Fidalgo Bay Day buzzed with people milling about, taking on challenges and talking to state, city and community officials and volunteers.
The visitors also came ready with questions.
When stopping at the starting booth, each visitor (child or adult) could pick up a passport filled with questions they had to find answers for at each community organization included in the annual event. For each answer, they received a sticker in their passport.
At least 10 stickers meant a prize.
Each station had one question for adults and another for children. For example, at the state Department of Natural Resources and Fidalgo Bay Aquatic Reserve Citizen Stewardship Committee, the children needed to figure out three species of animals that use the reserve as a habitat and adults had to figure out whether the DNR reserve is off limits to the public.
At the Northwest Straits booth, the kids figured out how to tell male and female Dungeness crab apart, and the adults figured out what steps to take to prevent crab pot loss.
From the Orca Network booth, kids learned the difference between baleen and toothed whales, and the adults talked to the experts on why Southern Resident orcas are dying while Biggs transient orcas are thriving.
The passport features a colored drawing on the front, completed two years ago at the last Fidalgo Bay Day. During this year’s event, many kids tried their hands at coloring a new drawing. The best one will be used as the cover of next year’s passport, according to Betty Carteret with Friends of Skagit Beaches. That organization hosts the passport portion of the event.
The Friends of Skagit Beaches used to host their own event in line with National Estuaries Day, but decided to join with Fidalgo Bay Day a few years ago to help bring awareness to the community about the resources that are here, she said.
“This is a really popular event and the kids come here excited about learning,” she said.
The visitors look forward to experiencing new things, she said.
Darla Gay Smith was the organizer with the event. She said education is such an important part of protecting natural resources and is even more effective when the students are having fun while learning.
The families are playing and building crafts, but also learning to recycle and what steps they can take to protect the beach, she said.
The education also instills in young people a “sense of possession,” Smith said.
“If they have that sense of possession and it makes them want to care for the land and the beach, that’s huge,” she said.
The booths were swarmed with people all day, with an estimated 300 people or more coming through to learn more about marine resources, making paper crafts, try their hands at experiments and sample seafood dishes.
The event, hosted by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee, brought together 18 community organizations which shared information with visitors, plus allowed them to take part in a variety of activities. At one booth, kids could “fish” over a cloth barrier, pulling out either a stuffed animal (to save) or a piece of trash, which they removed from the water. At another, they learned how rainfall can send oil and other pollutants into the water. Families were able to test water samples, use microscopes to get a closer look at organisms, stand next to a large grey whale skull and touch starfish and crabs.
A demonstration of beach seining sent everyone down to to the water’s edge, where volunteers pulled a large net through the water and collected small forage fish from near the shore.
The other portion of the event was filled with the smells of cooking food. Adrift, Bob’s Chowder Bar and the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community all cooked up large containers of clam chowder, which they handed out for free to guests. Everyone who came through could sample all three of the chowders and then cast their vote for which they thought was best. At the end of the voting period, Bob’s Chowder Bar came out on top, with the community-voted best chowder out of the three.
Visitors also had the chance to eat free mussels cooked outside, as well as salmon dinner and frybread created by Rosie Cayou of the Samish Indian Nation and her family.
In addition to the food and community booths, a crafts station encouraged young people to complete one (or all) of 12 different crafts set up around the room. Salmon hats, complete with streamer tails, painting with rubber fish models, cork-based sailboats, medallions for recycling superheros and stuffed paper salmon were all available.
Bev Powrer, a former teacher from Bow, ran the craft section this year. She taught for more than 30 years and said working with kids makes her happy.
She worked with students all day, helping them cut their salmon out and cutting the dangling streamers.
The kids have a great time taking part in hands-on activities, she said. It’s a fun way to get them to engage in the natural environment.
