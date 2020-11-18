Construction of Fidalgo Flats, which at five stories will be the tallest apartment building in Anacortes, could begin in spring and be completed 12 months later, according to a representative of owner Madrona Real Estate Services.
“We are starting the building foundation this fall, but waiting until spring to start construction in earnest,” Madrona asset manager James Sullivan said in an email. “The construction timeline is 12 months.”
Meanwhile, construction of a parking lot that will serve Fidalgo Flats and the adjacent Fidalgo Square Shopping Center, also owned by Madrona, is expected to be completed before year-end, weather permitting, Sullivan said.
The Fidalgo Flats site is at 18th Street and O Avenue. Madrona received a permit for a fifth story in exchange for 25% of its apartments being 600 square feet, the idea being that smaller apartments will be more affordable; Sullivan has said the 600-square-foot apartments would rent for about $1,200-$1,400.
Area residents countered that the apartment building will be outsized for the neighborhood of mostly one- and two-story homes, prompting a City Council moratorium on applications for five-story buildings in the R-4 zone west of Commercial Avenue.
Citing Economic Policy Institute multipliers for the construction industry — 5.5 direct jobs and 10.9 indirect jobs created for every $1 million of construction cost — Sullivan estimates that Fidalgo Flats will cost $4 million to build and could result in 22 direct jobs and 44 indirect jobs.
