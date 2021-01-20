Fidalgo Pool budget looks toward pandemic recovery

The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center’s 2021 budget anticipates $1.4 million in revenue and nearly $1.3 million in expenses.
That compares to actual 2020 revenue of $1.2 million and about $1.1 million in expenses, both lower due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on operations. Even so, the pool’s 2020 budget year ended in the black with almost $157,000 in net income.
That number was only possible with staff reductions, deferred maintenance and the help of the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided $157,000 to cover staffing costs. The total cost of wages and benefits for 2020 was $742,507, which was $212,493 less than planned.
Before the pandemic, the pool employed up to 50 people and has 29 on the payroll now, Executive Director Mitch Everton told the Anacortes American.
“My hope is that the second half of 2021 will start to look normal,” he said.Many of those laid off were swim instructors. The number of fitness instructors went from around 10 down to four, Everton said.
The pool currently provides hybrid classes on yoga, Pilates, strength and cardio. Up to five people may attend in person, while the rest may attend virtually. The pool also remains open for swimming, though capacity limits severely reduced access — and therefore, revenue. Revenue from aquatics was almost three times less than budgeted.
Under the state’s newly released “Healthy Washington” reopening plan, the fitness center is now allowing up to three people for 45-min-ute sessions that begin at the top of the hour. Face masks are required at all times. It is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Reservations can be made at fidalgopool.com. The schedule will change as the high school girl’s swim team is scheduled to start practice in February.
“We really appreciate our patrons and that we’re allowed to be open,” Everton said.
The center will retain its monthly passes after concerns of increased costs for frequent swimmers, according to an email sent to patrons in late December.
Pool commissioners had previously sought to end the monthly passes in favor of a punch system to mitigate no-shows for 30-minute lane swim time slots. Those slots require reservations through the website or the app Mem-berMe. Now, patrons who fail to provide more than an hour’s notice to cancel must pay an additional $5 per missed session.
Monthly passes can only be renewed at the pool’s front desk.The pool found substantial savings by deferring maintenance in 2020. That budget anticipated $57,000 would be spent, but the final tally shows only $33,282 in expenditures. This year’s bud-get puts $48,614 toward repairs and maintenance of the 46-year-old facility.
Among concerns with the aging facility are oxidizing rebar as well as the pool wall’s integrity, which means they cannot fully drain the pool, Everton said.
Talks with the city for the possible pursuit of a new combined pool facility and community center, which was previously hoped to be completed in 2022, remain on hold.
