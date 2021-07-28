The Fidalgo Pool & Fitness Center has new leadership as Rob Peterson assumed the role of executive director this month.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with the community and fulfill their needs,” he said.
Peterson succeeds Mitch Everton, who was director for four years.
Peterson has lived in Anacortes for 20 years while working as a Navy officer at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. He served as operations officer and airport director.
He said his priority is to focus on the passage of the maintenance and operating levy, which will be on the November ballot, as well as continuing to safely operate a facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Health and safety are the biggest concerns; that’s where the drive is,” Peterson said.
Peterson said the focus on any changes to the building are for immediate health and safety, rather than aesthetic improvements. The goal is to eventually raise funds for a replacement of the facility, which is now over 45 years old.
What a new facility might look like and how much it would cost largely depends on how much of a role the City of Anacortes would take as a partner in the project, Peterson said. With city representatives, pool commissioners and the levy on the ballot in the fall, the planning and campaigning will have to wait.
The pool commission held its first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic last week. The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.
The pool will be closed the week of August 7-15 for annual maintenance and inspections of the entire facility, including the boiler, pool inlets, drain lines, tiling and electric work.
