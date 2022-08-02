The Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center will be closed from Aug. 8-19 for its annual maintenance shutdown.
“August is the best of the worst,” said Rob Peterson, the pool’s executive director. “There’s no good time to shut it down, but that, unfortunately, is the most efficient time for us to do it with everything that goes on during the school year.”
In addition to lessons and classes, the pool serves as home base for the Anacortes High School swim team and the local Thunderbird Aquatic Club swim team and masters.
Another topic on the center’s agenda is the ongoing effort to find funding for a future replacement facility.
“We have not given up on replacing the facility with a new pool,” Peterson said. “We’re reaching out to private donors at this time before we try and take stuff to the taxpayers.”
In addition to budget and scale, Peterson and others at the center want to make sure the proposed facility will meet popular demand.
“We’ve got all the inputs from the community from before COVID,” Peterson said. “They really wanted a two-pool facility.”
That would allow colder water for lap swims and competitions while a warmer pool would be used for physical therapy and other aquatics.
More information can be found on the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center’s website.
