Arbor Day at Fiddlehead Montessori School
Buy Now

Students from Fiddlehead M ontessori School joined Steve Phillips, a city parks maintenance worker and Mayor Matt Miller to plant a tupelo tree at the 28th Street playground in honor of Arbor Day on April 13, 2022.

 Briana Alzola

Fiddlehead Montessori Elementary School’s campus will be expanding to include the addition of a preschool facility.

The Anacortes City Council on Monday approved of a permit application to expand Fiddlehead’s campus.

The permit proposes an approximately 1,065-square-foot modular classroom able to accommodate up to 20 preschool students, a fenced-in play area, and eight off-street parking spaces for staff, said Emily Morgan, senior planner of Anacortes’s Planning Services.

The project will expand the campus into a vacant residential property lot on 27th Street and will include landscaping, fencing and building construction.

The city Planning Commission recommended approval of all staff-recommended conditions for the permit, except for one to alternate outdoor free play between school buildings to reduce noise.

“I appreciate (the condition) about having to stagger outdoor playtime (being removed),” said council member Carolyn Moulton. “To me, outdoor playtime with schools and daycares is a sign that we have a healthy, thriving community with happy kids, and if they’re out there having a great time – I’m glad to be able to hear that.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.