...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Students from Fiddlehead M ontessori School joined Steve Phillips, a city parks maintenance worker and Mayor Matt Miller to plant a tupelo tree at the 28th Street playground in honor of Arbor Day on April 13, 2022.
Fiddlehead Montessori Elementary School’s campus will be expanding to include the addition of a preschool facility.
The Anacortes City Council on Monday approved of a permit application to expand Fiddlehead’s campus.
The permit proposes an approximately 1,065-square-foot modular classroom able to accommodate up to 20 preschool students, a fenced-in play area, and eight off-street parking spaces for staff, said Emily Morgan, senior planner of Anacortes’s Planning Services.
The project will expand the campus into a vacant residential property lot on 27th Street and will include landscaping, fencing and building construction.
The city Planning Commission recommended approval of all staff-recommended conditions for the permit, except for one to alternate outdoor free play between school buildings to reduce noise.
“I appreciate (the condition) about having to stagger outdoor playtime (being removed),” said council member Carolyn Moulton. “To me, outdoor playtime with schools and daycares is a sign that we have a healthy, thriving community with happy kids, and if they’re out there having a great time – I’m glad to be able to hear that.”
