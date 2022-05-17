...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Western
Skagit County and Admiralty Inlet Area.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki filed Monday to run for a third term in office.
Three incumbents filed to run for reelection to Skagit County positions.
The group consists of Auditor Sandy Perkins, Clerk Melissa Beaton and Treasurer Jackie Brunson.
Danny Hagen has filed to run for county assessor.
Among others filing to run Monday were Germaine Kornegay, who will run to retain her seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners, and U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen. Larsen was one of five to file to run so far for the Congressional District 2 seat. The others are Jason Call, Cody Hart, Leif Johnson and Bill Wheeler.
Each of the three incumbent judges in Skagit County District Court — Warren Gilbert, Dianne Goddard and Jenifer Howson — filed to run.
In the 4oth Legislative District, Trevor Smith has filed to run for State Position 2, currently held by Alex Ramel.
In the 10th Legislative District, which covers south Fidalgo Island, incumbent Greg Gilday has filed to run for his seat. He is challenged by Clyde Shavers. Dave Paul also filed to run to keep his seat.
Several people from Anacortes are running to be Anacortes precinct committee officers.
For the Republican side they include, as of Tuesday, Melissa Lee and Robert Shupe. As of Tuesday morning, those running for the Democratic officers are Sarah Pedersen, Wim Houppermans, Amanda Hubik, Steven D. Jones and Rita Sullivan.
The primary election is Aug. 2, and the general election Nov. 8.
