The Anacortes City Council loses 24 years of institutional knowledge and political acumen Monday when council members Brad Adams and Eric Johnson retire.
Adams, who chose not to run for reelection in November, is one of only two council members in city history to serve four terms, according to a review of the city’s list of past council members. Johnson, who also chose not to seek reelection, is leaving the council after two terms.
They will be honored Monday in the City Council chambers at the conclusion of their final council meeting. But first, the oath of office will be administered to those elected in the Nov. 5 general election: Ryan Walters, who was elected to a third term from Ward 1; Christine Cleland-McGrath, who will succeed Adams in Ward 2; Jeremy Carter, who will succeed Johnson in Ward 3; and Carolyn Moulton, who was appointed to at-large Position 6 earlier this year and retained the position in the election.
Adams is production supervisor for Hexcel Corp., manufacturer of composite materials used in planes, satellites, wind turbine blades, sports equipment and automotive products. He joined the council in January 2004 and in the ensuing years served on council committees dealing with public safety, parks and recreation, planning, and tourism.
His colleagues and others remember him for his calm manner. He doesn’t talk much — he’s more a listener and thinker, they said — so when he does speak, his views are thought out and well articulated.
“Brad has had a steadying influence on the council,” Walters said. “He brings this institutional knowledge and also a familiarity with recurring themes and work the city does.”
Adams initiated some important city laws. After then-Mayor Dean Maxwell’s failed attempt to establish a water bottling plant here, Adams successfully sponsored an ordinance requiring a conditional-use permit for any development of that size in the light manufacturing zone.
“The city is better off for it,” Walters said.
Adams and Walters recently co-wrote a measure that bans single-use, thin-film plastic shopping bags in Anacortes stores; the bags, though labeled as recyclable, are known to clog recycling machines and often end up in roads or in the marine environment.
They also co-sponsored the recent moratorium on five-story buildings in the R-4 zone while the council reconsiders the effects of tall buildings on neighborhoods.
Moulton described Adams as a quiet centrist. He’s good at listening to others’ viewpoints, she said, and contributing thoughtful input to council discussion of issues.
“He’s quiet until he needs to speak up,” Moulton said. “So when he does speak, I listen.” She said Adams gave her this advice: Do your best and be consistent. “I take that to heart; he’s a great example of those words,” she said.
Cleland-McGrath said Adams has been a good mentor to her over the last six months. “He’s a really consistent, approachable person,” she said. “He’s a champion of the city; he wants to make sure the jobs, the infrastructure and the resources are in place so all of our citizens can thrive.”
She said Adams never lost sight of the fact that a council decision could affect a resident’s pocketbook.
“Whenever there’s a tax increase or a rate increase for water or sewer, he always ties it back to the person that’s trying to make it. He’s conscious of that,” Cleland-McGrath said.
Johnson, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, joined the council in January 2012. He helped found the Anacortes Family Center, serves on the board of directors of the Salvation Army, chairs the Anacortes Community Health Council and is an ordained deacon in the Episcopal Church. He also founded the Kiwanis Aktion Club and served on the committee that established the veterans memorial at Anacortes High School.
“I’ve heard him referred to as a super volunteer,” Walters said of Johnson. “He seems to be everywhere, doing so much in the service of the community.”
Taking note of Johnson’s 30-year military career, which included work at the Pentagon and at U.S. embassies in Saudi Arabia and The Netherlands, Walters said his colleague brought diplomacy to the council.
“He helped the council face some challenges,” Walters said. “He’s diplomatic, he demonstrates a lot of compassion and good humor, he’s even-handed and willing to hear both sides — not just hear it, but listen.”
Moulton said she’ll miss Johnson’s professional yet easygoing manner. “I like his sense of humor, his professionalism, his experience,” she said. “He asks questions to elicit other viewpoints and illuminate the issue at hand so we’re able to see the bigger picture.”
Carter spent some time with Johnson in Ward 3 before the election.
“He’s taken me around to introduce me so I could start having those contacts. His knowledge and memory are ridiculous good,” Carter said. “Just listening to him — the things he remembers, people’s names, the meetings he goes to. He loves helping people and I think that’s why he’s so involved in the community. …”
“Those are going to be some hard shoes to fill,” Carter said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.