The Anacortes School District’s current executive director of finance and operations is saying goodbye.
Dave Cram, who started in Anacortes in January 2017, will leave at the end of July to take a similar position with the Marysville School District.
“I have appreciated the opportunity to serve the Anacortes School District,” he said in a statement from the district. “I will miss working with Superintendent (Justin) Irish, his leadership team, the board, and all district staff.”
During his time in Anacortes, Cram helped lead the construction of the new high school building, managed the district’s budget and helped create voter-approved levies in 2019.
“I have appreciated Dave’s calm and measured leadership, especially when it comes to the careful stewardship of our financial and physical resources,” Irish said in the statement. “I wish him all the best in his new role.”
The district is now looking for someone to fill Cram’s position, which also oversees custodial, maintenance and payroll departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.