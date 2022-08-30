In the early hours of Tuesday morning, flames went up toward the center of the trestle on the Tommy Thompson Trail.
Just before 2 a.m., Anacortes Police Department officers and the Anacortes Fire Department responded to a fire out on the trail, in the trestle but closer to the South March’s Point Road side.
Fire had engulfed the entire width of the bridge, as well as the pylons below, stretching between 10 and 15 feet along the trestle at that point, according to a police press release this morning.
The APD called in help from the Swinomish Police Department, which arrived with two vessels from its marine unit.
After crews put out the fire, the officer checked the bridge and found damage spanning across its width and about 60 feet of its length, including support pylons and railings, according to the Police Department.
The Fire Department and the City of Anacortes are closing the trestle for now, according to the release.
The cause of the fire is under active investigation, according to police. Anyone with information can call 911 to report it or call 360-299-1985 to leave an anonymous tip.
This is not the first time the trestle has caught fire.
On Oct. 15, 2009, a fire destroyed about 300 feet of the trestle. A community effort raised more than $300,000 to rebuild it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.